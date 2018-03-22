Menu
    Full casting announced for the West End premiere of Tartuffe

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    The remaining cast members have just been announced for Christopher Hampton's reimagining of Molière's Tartuffe following the announcement of French actor Sebastian Roché as Orgon, English actor Paul Anderson as Tartuffe, and French actress Audrey Fleurot as Elmire.

    Joining the star-studded trio are George Blagden (Les Miserables), Olivia Ross (War & Peace), Vincent Winterhalter (Spiral, Mary Stuart), Jaz Deol (Assassin's Creed: Syndicate), Zachary Fall (Versailles), John Faulkner, Paikan Garutti, Claude Perron and Annick Le Goff.

    The show is being billed as the first West End production to be featured in two languages - English and French - and will alternate between languages depending on the scene. Christopher Hampton takes Moliére 1664 piece and juxtaposes it with a present-day Hollywood context.

    Tartuffe will open at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 29 May 2018 and run until 28 July. Previews begin on 25 May 2018.

    For tickets to see this fresh take on Tartuffe in a modern L.A. setting, click here.

