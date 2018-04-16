Menu
    Full casting announced for UK production of The Gronholm Method

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    Internationally popular Spanish play The Grönholm Method, which has now been translated into English for London audiences, has just announced its cast members.

    The West End production is set to star Laura Pitt-Pulford (Side Show, Barnum), Jonathan Cake (A Flea in Her Ear, Desperate Housewives), John Gordon Sinclair (The Producers, The Ladykillers), and Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat).

    The Grönholm Method takes place in a New York City office of a Fortune 500 company and follows four interviewees as they fight each other to land their dream job.

    The play was written by Catalan playwright Jordi Galceran and translated into the English language by Mark St Germain and Anne García-Romero. It first premiered in Barcelona in 2003 and has enjoyed worldwide success with productions in over 60 countries.

    The London production is directed by BT Nicholl in his UK directorial debut and features costume and set design by Tim Hatley, sound design by Gregory Clarke and lighting design by Howard Harrison.

    The Grönholm Method is set to premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 22 May 2018 and will run until 7 July 2018. Previews start on 7 May 2018. You won't want to miss this highly anticipated production, now in English for the first time ever.

    Tickets to see The Grönholm Method go on sale soon. Stay tuned and book your tickets here.

