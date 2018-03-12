Full casting for the London production of Chicago announced Mar 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) The West End revival of Chicago has just announced its full roster. Find out who all will be starring alongside Cuba Gooding Jr and Ruthie Henshall at the Phoenix Theatre this month.

Paul Rider (A Woman of No Importance) will be reprising his role as Amos Hart, whom he originally played at the Adelphi and Cambridge Theatres. He will be joining Cuba Gooding Jr (Billy Flynn), Ruthie Henshall (Mama Morton), Josefina Gabrielle (Velma), and Sarah Soetaert (Roxie).

The Chicago London cast also includes Alan Richardson, Natalie Bennyworth, Michelle Antrobus, Frances Dee, Zoe Gappy, Nicola Coates, Emma Harris, Matt Krzan, Charles Ruhrmund, Todd Talbot, Abramo Ciullo, Francis Foreman, Chelsea Labadini, Joanna Rennie, Luke Jarvis, Callum Macdonald, Chris Warner Drake and Matthew Wesley.

The show features an array of toe-tapping numbers, including "Cell Block Tango," "Razzle Dazzle" and "We Both Reached For The Gun." This West End production will be based on the UK and international tour production.

The world-renowned musical was originally a play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins in 1926. The musical spawned an Academy Award-winning film in 2002 with an all-star cast that featured Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Queen Latifah. Chicago first premiered as a Broadway musical in 1975 and enjoyed many revivals, including a 15-year run on Broadway from 1996 that won six Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Chicago opens with a saucy, showstopping number, "All That Jazz," sung by Velma Kelly (Josefina Gabrielle), the antagonist of the story who is eventually arrested for murdering her husband and her sister after they were caught in the act. The show then switches over to protagonist Roxie (Sarah Soetaert), who is later to be tried for murder. The two divas fight over fame and dashing lawyer Billy Flynn (Cuba Gooding Jr).

Chicago will be running at the Phoenix Theatre from 26 March 2018 until 23 June 2018. Book now to find the best seats at the Phoenix Theatre when you use our interactive seating plan.

