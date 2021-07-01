Full Come From Away West End return cast revealed on Canada Day! Jul 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Come From Away have revealed new cast members that will be joining the West End production when it opens later this month at the Phoenix Theatre on 22 July. The musical has also confirmed its full returning cast! Tickets for Come From Away London are now booking until 18 December 2021.

Come From Away announces new cast members Gemma Knight Jones and Sam Oladeinde

Come From Away West End cast

Joining the cast as Hannah and Bob (and others) respectively are Gemma Knight Jones and Sam Oladeinde. Confirmed to be returning are Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), and Emma Salvo (Janice and others) with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away creative team

The musical has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is directed by Christopher Ashley and has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, with casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

What is Come From Away about?

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes had to make unexpected landings in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Come From Away tells the story of what happened when the residents of this small community struggle to accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers as they and the world are reeling in the days following 9/11. Many of the characters are based on real-life passengers, including Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who fell in love in real life following the disaster.

