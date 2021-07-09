Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical announces complete West End cast Jul 9, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Bob Marley musical is set to have its world premiere in the West End this Autumn! The show will open at London’s Lyric Theatre on 1 October 2021. Get Up, Stand Up! tickets are booking now for the highly anticipate opening. The production previously announced that Arinzé Kene will play the title role of Bob Marley; and now it the full West End cast has been revealed.

Get Up, Stand Up! announces full West End cast!

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical cast

Joining Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley in the cast are Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh. Completing the West End cast will be Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

The Bob Marley Musical creative team

The musical is directed by Clint Dyer and has choreography by Shelley Maxwell. There is lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, orchestration by Simon Hale; with musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

What is Get Up, Stand Up! about?

Bob Marley set out into the world, from the hills of rural Jamaica, with only his tremendous talent and righteous beliefs, determined to achieve worldwide acclaim for his prophetic musical message – a gospel of love and unity. A joyous company of performers come together with the finest reggae musicians to bring this triumphant tale of passion, political unrest and progress from Trenchtown to the West End.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical tickets are now booking!

