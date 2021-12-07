Menu
    Giles Terera returns to Hamilton for 6 weeks only!

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    It has been announced today that from 17 December Giles Terera will be returning to London’s Hamilton to reprise his Olivier award-winning role as Aaron Burr. The actor will step into the show and will play the role he originated on the West End from 17 December 2021 to 30 January 2022. 

    The news comes following the unfortunate injury of the current Aaron Burr, Simon-Anthony Rhoden. The injury means that the actor will be unable to perform for an unknown length of time. During the 6 weeks when Terera will be back on the Victoria Palace stage the role of Burr will be played by Jay Perry on Thursdays. 

    Cameron Mackintosh released the following statement: 

     “I am delighted that Giles was free to return to the role he brilliantly originated when Hamilton first opened in London and I’m very grateful to him for stepping in for Simon-Anthony who sadly recently sustained an injury. It will be wonderful to have Giles back in the room where it happens and we of course wish Simon-Anthony a very speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show.”

    Don’t miss your chance to be in the room where it happens when Giles Terera returns to the West End production of Hamilton. Book your tickets for Hamilton now!

    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

