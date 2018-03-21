Good Girl will make you laugh and cry! Moving from start to finish! Mar 21, 2018 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali An hour-long monologue might sound a tad tedious. Surely one person rambling on for an hour can’t captivate an audience? Well, you couldn’t be more wrong because Naomi Sheldon had the entire room in the palm of her hand.

No flashy set or sound score, no tricks, just a complete treat. It was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and we’re very lucky that it has transferred to Trafalgar Studios 2 in the West End and here’s why:

It’s vulgar and bold. Completely unapologetic and as hilarious as it is honest. It resonates with the audience, particularly the women, because it’s the uncensored truth. It’s all that we’ve been taught to bottle up, blurted out eloquently with emotions both fiery and raw. Sheldon captures her audience instantly and keeps a hold of them long after they’ve left the theatre. That’s the sign of a powerful play and a true testament of talent on part of the writer and performer.

The play explores the feelings and developments of women and of girls growing up in a society that tries to keep us quiet and place us into a neat little box. It portrays women as raw creatures with feelings that aren’t tidy and confined. It’s one performer: her and her voice alone. It’s simple and sweet, yet it’s powerful and purposeful – a representation of the complexity of women.

Whilst this play will have you laughing rather a lot, that doesn’t take away from the emotion it draws up inside you. It’s completely easy-going, but that doesn’t mean it won’t hit upon many nerves in your body. A wonderful sense of togetherness permeated through the audience as many connected with each other and found themselves able to relate to all that Gigi goes through.

An hour flies by in no time at all, most of it having consisted of laughter, but leaving you with your own ball of emotion stirring up inside you. Tears pricked at my eyes and my heart was filled with love as we, the audience, clapped hard and the venue went up into a cacophony of thunderous applause.

If you’re looking for a night of fun and want to see someone who isn’t afraid to speak the truth, be it comical or serious, or if you are looking to become inspired, then Good Girl is just your ticket. Anything that invokes a sense of empowerment and has one leaving the theatre in awe is surely a must-see.

Good Girl is booking now until 31 March 2018. Be sure to catch this emotional and touching play before the final curtain falls!

