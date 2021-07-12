Menu
    Government confirm theatres can open at full capacity from 19 July!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    At long last, the UK Government has given the green light and the nation is on track to lift restrictions from 19 July. This means theatres will be allowed to open at full capacity and without social distancing. Many shows have announced their reopening dates, below is a list of what you can see in the West End this summer.

    Please note: "It is recommended that people wear face masks in crowded indoor settings", Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated. Please do keep an eye out on indoor protocols required by venues following the immediate release of restrictions from July 19th.

    London Theatre shows you can see this summer!

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie 

    The hit musical for today Everybody’s Talking About Jamie continues to be a work of art in the West End! The award-winning production is once again performing at the West End’s Apollo Theatre with extra performances on Sundays!


    Les Misérables – The Staged Concert 

    Les Misérables – The Staged Concert has returned to the West End's Sondheim Theatre by phenomenal public demand. ‘Vive Le West End!’ proclaimed The Telegraph, ‘Theatregoers are back. This is humanity singing its lungs and heart out, and safely too’. Now, performances are booking until 5 September 2021 only. The concert stars Lucie JonesShan Ako and Jamie MuscatoFor the full casting announcement read here.


    Six the Musical 

    The Queens are back in the West End to tell their HERstory at their temporary castle at the West End’s Lyric Theatre. Tickets for Six the Musical are selling out fast for Summer performances! Be quick and secure yours now.


    Heathers The Musical 

    Hey-ho Westerberg, the Heathers are back in town! Heathers the Musical has returned to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season this summer. The fan-favourite musical was a smash-hit, selling out its previous West End and London runs. Be quick and book your tickets for Heathers the Musical whilst availability lasts!


    Cinderella 

    Andrew Lloyd Webber teams up with an award-winning creative team comprised of Emerald FennellDavid ZippelLaurence Connor and JoAnn Hunter to bring an all-new musical to the West End. Cinderella has opened at the Gillian Lynne Theatre starring Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role along with a cast packed full of talent!


    The Prince of Egypt Musical 

    Who knows what miracles you can achieve, when you believe… The Prince of Egypt has reopened in London! Head to the West End’s Dominion Theatre to see the DreamWorks animated film come to life live on stage featuring songs such as the Academy Award-winning ‘When You Believe’, as well as ‘Deliver Us’, ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and more!


    Pretty Woman 

    Big new musical. HUGE! Pretty Woman Musical has reopened in the West End after having its London premiere in February 2020. The iconic characters of Vivian and Edward are brought to life live on stage by Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac in the romance classic.


    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (opens 12 July)

    The beloved family-favourite musical returns to the West End’s London Palladium this summer due to phenomenal demand. Jac Yarrow and Jason Donavan will reprise their roles from the acclaimed 2019 production as Joseph and the Pharoah respectively. Don’t close your eyes, book your tickets now before the limited season sells out!


    Hairspray (reopening 20 July)

    You can’t stop the beat! Hairspray is playing at London’s West End starring Michael Ball, who is reprising his critically acclaimed role as Edna Turnblad! Get ready to shake and shimmy just as fast as you can and book your tickets for Hairspray at the London Coliseum now!

     

    Also opening this summer 2021…

    Anna X is now playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
    🎫 Book your Anna X tickets here.

    Come From Away is opening at Phoenix Theatre on 22 July.
    🎫 Book your Come From Away tickets here.

    Anything Goes is opening at the Barbican Centre on 23 July.
    🎫 Book your Anything Goes tickets here.

    Jersey Boys is opening at Trafalgar Theatre on 28 July.
    🎫 Book your Jersey Boys tickets here.

    TINA The Musical is opening at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July.
    🎫 Book your TINA The Musical tickets here.

    Back to the Future The Musical opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 20 August.
    🎫 Book your Back to the Future Musical tickets here.

    Mamma Mia is opening at the Novello Theatre on 25 August.
    🎫 Book your Mamma Mia tickets here.

