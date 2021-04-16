Hairspray announces new opening date and extension! Apr 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The feel-good revival we’ve all been waiting for has announced its new West End opening date at the London Coliseum this summer. Hairspray The Musical starring Michael Ball will begin performances from 21 June 2021. The first four weeks of the run will be socially distanced and shows will begin to perform at full capacity from 18 July. Tickets for Hairspray will be booking up until 29 September 2021.

Hairspray to open at London Coliseum in June!

You can’t stop the beat! The hit musical is set to return to London and will now have an opening date on 21 June. Shows will run at reduced capacity from the opening date until 18 July before opening at full capacity. New dates have been added to the run and Hairspray tickets will now be booking until 29 September.

Hairspray London Coliseum 2021 cast

Michael Ball will reprise his role as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray this summer. He is joined by Marisha Wallace as Motormouth, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, Paul Merton as Wilbur Turnblad, Jonny Amies as Link Larkin, Mari McGinlay as Penny Pingleton, Ashley Samuels as Seaweed J Stubbs, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Michael Vinsen as Corny Collins, Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Dermot Canavan as Male Authority Figure and Wilbur Cover and Lori Haley Fox as Female Authority Figure.

Please note:

Michael Ball will not be performing at the following performances: Tuesday 29 June, Tuesday 6 July, Tuesday 3 August, Tuesday 17 August and Tuesday 24 August.

Paul Merton will not be performing at the following performances: All Thursday evenings.

London Hairspray Creative Team

Hairspray has direction by Jack O'Brien and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. There is music by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, costume design by William Ivey Long, set design by David Rockwell, choreography by Jerry Mitchell and casting by Jill Green.

West End tickets for Hairspray at London Coliseum are now booking!

Hairspray tickets are booking once again for its now rescheduled run. Tickets for Hairspray are booking from 21 June to 29 September 2021.