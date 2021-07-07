Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced its West End return date! Jul 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has unveiled its reopening date, revealed new artwork and announced its initial return cast! The play will return in its original format of two parts unlike Broadway which recently announced plans to return with a condensed one part version. The show will reopen at the West End’s Palace Theatre on 14 October 2021. Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London will go back on sale on 12 July 2021.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London tickets go back on sale 12 July for its return this Autumn!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London cast

The initial cast has been announced for when Cursed Child reopens in London this Autumn. Returning to the show will be Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter, Dominic Short as Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Phoenix Edwards as Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as Scorpius Malfoy. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creative team

The play has a book by Jack Thorne and is directed by John Tiffany. The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, set design by Christine Jones, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Fry, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe; and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

What is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child about?

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

West End Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets go on sale on 12 July!

Mark the date in your calendar Potter Heads and get ready to accio your Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets! Be prepared to experience the magic in its original form, now only in the West End.