    Heathers the Musical extends London run

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The smash-hit musical Heathers has extended its run at London’s Other Palace by ten weeks! The production opened at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket in Summer 2021 before embarking on a UK tour. The production returned to its original London home at the Other Palace in November 2021 and was initially booking until February 2022. London Heathers the Musical tickets are now booking until 1 May 2022 due to popular demand.

    Heathers the Musical London 2022 cast

    The 2022 cast of Heathers stars Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Freddie King as JD, Emma Kingston as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara, Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, and Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms. Fleming / Veronica’s mum. The cast is completed by George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney, Kieran Brown as Ram's Dad / Veronica’s Dad / Coach Ripper, Sam Ferriday as Kurt’s Dad / Big Bud Dean / Principal Gowan, with Iván Fernández González, Jacob Fowler, Jordan Cunningham, Eliza Waters, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Hannah Lowther and Kayleigh McKnight.

    Heathers the Musical creative team

    Heathers the Musical has a book, music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, with direction by Andy Fickman, choreography by Gary Lloyd, scenic design by David Shields, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson. The musical is produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright.

    What songs are in Heathers?

    The fan-favourite musical Heathers features catchy numbers such as ‘Beautiful’, ‘Candy Store’, ‘Freeze Your Brain’, ‘Big Fun’, ‘Dead Girl Walking’, ‘Our Love Is God’, ‘My Dead Gay Son’, ‘Shine a Light’, ‘I Say No’ and ‘Seventeen’.

    Make it beautiful and book tickets for Heathers the Musical now. Don’t miss this sensational musical now playing back where it all began at the Other Palace!

