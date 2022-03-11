Heathers the Musical extends through the summer! Mar 11, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This summer is going to be big fun because Heathers the Musical has extended its run at London’s Other Palace by through to 4 September 2022! The production opened at the Other Palace in November 2021 and has now extended for the second time. New tickets for Heathers the Musical are available now! P.S. Corn Nuts, you can now book to see Heathers on September 1st.

Heathers the Musical 2022 London cast

The current cast star Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer and Jacob Fowler as JD, with Maddison Frith as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara. They are joined by Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms Fleming / Veronica’s Mom, Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney and Andy Brady as Ram’s Dad / Coach Ripper. The cast is complete by Jermaine Woods (Preppy Stud), Benjamin Karran (Beleaguered Geek), Jordan Cunningham (Hipster Dork), Eliza Waters (Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen).

Heathers the Musical creative team

Heathers the Musical has a book, music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, and is directed by Andy Fickman, choreography by Gary Lloyd, scenic design by David Shields, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson. The musical is produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright.

Heathers the Musical short synopsis

Veronica Sawyer dreams of being popular and when the leaders of the school, the impossibly cruel Heathers unexpectedly take her under their wings, her dreams of popularity are finally in reach. But, mysterious rebel JD teaches her that maybe it kills to be a nobody, but being a somebody is murder.

Heathers the Musical tickets now booking until September 2022!

Step into the candy store this summer and secure your tickets for Heathers the Musical now. You won’t want to miss this fan favourite musical at London’s Other Palace!

🎫 Book your Heathers The Musical tickets here.