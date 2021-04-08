Heathers The Musical returns to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket Apr 8, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali How very! Heathers The Musical will be returning to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, where it previously had a sell-out run, for a limited 12-week season. The award-winning musical will open from 21 June 2021 in London and fans will go corn nuts to get their hands on Heathers The Musical tickets. London tickets are now booking so be quick to avoid missing out!

Students of Westerburg High, you'll be happy to hear that the musical that had two record-breaking seasons when it was previously in London is returning. Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills' Heathers The Musical will be returning to the West End for a strictly limited 12-week run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket beginning 21 June.

What is Heathers The Musical about?

Based on the cult teen film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers The Musical takes to the stage with a bang. Veronica Sawyer dreams of a beautiful life but at Westerberg High, being a nobody doesn’t get you far. So, Veronica joins the Heathers, who rule the school with a cruel reign, and dreams of popularity are finally within reach. The mysterious and rebellious new boy JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being somebody.

Heathers The Musical West End

Previously, Heathers The Musical had two sell-out seasons in London, launching at the off-West End The Other Palace and transferring later to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. The production won the WhatsOnStage 2019 Best New Musical and was a hit, with its record-breaking seasons!

For Theatre Royal Haymarket, Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment, said:

“We are keen to get the doors of the Theatre Royal Haymarket open as soon as possible. The energy of a sold-out performance in front of a live audience is like nothing else and we are delighted to be partnering with Bill Kenwright to achieve that on the very first day the government allows.”

London Heathers The Musical tickets are now booking!

Heathers the Musical tickets are on sale for its strictly limited 12-week season which will begin 21 June at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. Tickets for Heathers are always high in demand so book now to secure your seat this summer!