    Heathers the Musical to feature Carrie Hope Fletcher in the lead role

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    The new production of Heathers the Musical, which hits the London stage this summer, has just announced Carrie Hope Fletcher in the starring role.

    The London-born actress has been confirmed for the role of bloodthirsty schoolgirl Veronica Sawyer in this dark comedy turned musical. Fletcher is a triple threat; an actress, singer and best-selling author. Her stage credits prior to being cast in Heathers include the roles of Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, and Éponine in Les Misérables. Fletcher's debut album, When The Curtain Falls, was just released last month and charted on both the UK and Irish Albums Charts.

    Further casting for Heathers will be announced in the coming weeks.

    Heathers the Musical was adapted for the stage from the 1988 cult-classic film Heatherswhich starred Winona Ryder as Veronica Sawyer and Christian Slater as Jason Dean (J.D.). The story follows a clique of four high school girls, three of which are named Heather with the fourth member being Veronica herself. They're the most popular girls in school, but eventually, Veronica grows tired of their antics, longing to go back to her former life as a nerd. Once J.D. comes along, she finds herself caught in a web of lies, deceit and cold-blooded murder. 

    Heathers the Musical enjoyed five sold-out workshop performances early last year at The Other Palace. It is directed by Andy Fickman (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse). Paul Taylor-Mills stated that the project has been in the works for a number of years now and he teamed up with Bill Kenwright to produce the new musical. The duo previously collaborated on bringing Stephen King's Carrie to the stage. 

    Heathers the Musical is set to premiere at The Other Palace on 6 June 2018 and will run until 4 August 2018. Be sure not to miss this killer summertime smash!

