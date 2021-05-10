Here’s what London Theatre shows you can see from next week (17th May) May 10, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It’s been a long time coming but at long last, the end is finally in sight. Theatre will begin to slowly return from next week – commencing 17 May when some restrictions lift. If like us, you’re itching to return to the theatre and are in desperate need to experience live performances once again, here is a full list of what you can see from next week up until 21 June when further restrictions are planned to be lift.

London Theatre shows reopening from 17 May

London Theatre shows reopening from 17 May

Cruise the play (opens 18 May)

Jack Holden’s Cruise will begin performances just one day after the green light is given and will open at London’s Duchess Theatre for a strictly limited 4-week run. The gripping one-man play follows Michael Spencer who after receiving the news he’s HIV positive, spends the next four years living life to the fullest until his last night on Earth arrives.



Death Drop (opens 19 May)

Death Drop is returning to London’s Garrick Theatre with an all-new star cast featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Willam and Latrice Royal, and Britain’s Got Talent’s Myra DuBois! Return to the West End where you will be transported to Tuck Island for the most fabulous soiree in town. One by one, the guests begin to disappear, leading up to the grand finale when it's revealed who-dunnit!



Love Letters (opens 19 May)

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters will reopen at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season. The play stars Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove in a heartwarming, love story of two pen pals separated by the miles, but who share a deep closeness due to their correspondence over the years. Don’t miss out on this play that has touched audiences’ hearts for decades.



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (opens 20 May)

The hit musical for today Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be one of the first West End musicals to reopen! The award-winning production will resume performances at the West End’s Apollo Theatre this month and you won’t want to miss it.



Les Misérables – The Staged Concert (opens 20 May)

Les Misérables – The Staged Concert opened to critical acclaim at the West End's Sondheim Theatre in December 2020 and was extended twice by phenomenal public demand. ‘Vive Le West End!’ proclaimed The Telegraph, ‘Theatregoers are back. This is humanity singing its lungs and heart out, and safely too’. Now, performances are set to return from 20 May until 5 September 2021 only. The concert will star Lucie Jones, Shan Ako and Jamie Muscato. For the full casting announcement read here.



Six the Musical (opens 21 May)

The Queens are ready to pick up the microphone and tell their HERstory once again at their temporary castle at the West End’s Lyric Theatre. Tickets for Six the Musical are always high in demand for the musical that has taken the world by storm! The queens will be returning for a limited season and it's going to be the perfect pick-me-up post-lockdown.



ABBA MANIA (opens 21 May)

Return to the West End to the belt-out, feel-good music of ABBA! The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute are making the long-awaited return to the West End stage. ABBA MANIA will play to socially-distanced audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 21 May to 6 June 2021.



Walden (opens 22 May)

Return to the theatre with a celebration of all that is vital to this industry. Support new voices, fresh talent, and the vital freelance community. Walden is the first instalment of the RE:EMERGE season at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. The new play by Amy Berryman is set to star Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson.



Roles We’ll Never Play (opens 22+23 May)

Roles We’ll Never Play, the sell-out musical concert, is returning to the West End for just two special shows. Tom Duern’s concerts will feature two different casts packed full of West End talent. Tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play are selling fast for its limited two-show-only run at the Vaudeville Theatre so be sure to grab yours whilst you can!



Intermissions Live (opens 24 May)

Alice Fearn’s hugely successful show is coming to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre! Intermissions Live will be a special one-night-only extravaganza featuring Nicole Raquel Dennis, Lauren Samuels, Emma Kingston, Molly Lynch and Blake Patrick Anderson.



Here Come The Boys (opens 25 May)

The boys are back in town! This show-stopping dance extravaganza will feature dance superstars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima, Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual and special guest star Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova. Following a sold-out UK national tour, the four superstar “Kings of Dance” are heading to the West End’s London Palladium for just ten days.



Doctor Who Time Fracture (opens 26 May)

The time has come for Doctor Who fans with this new immersive experience deep beneath London’s Immersive LDN. Prepare for the opening of a portal and the timeline is being ripped to shreds, threatening the balance of the human world as we know it.



Public Domain (Opens 27 May)

Public Domain is a thrilling, new British musical, composed entirely from the real-life words of YouTube vloggers, Instagram influencers, Facebook’s tech giants, and everyday internet users which is set to have its live world premiere in the West End.

Opening in June (prior to 21 June)

Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen opens 7 June at the Vaudeville Theatre.

🎫 Book your Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen tickets here.

West End Musical Celebration – Live at the Palace Theatre opens 10 June.

🎫 Book your West Musical Celebration tickets here.

Hair The Musical – In Concert opens 13 June at the London Palladium.

🎫 Book your Hair The Musical In Concert tickets here.

West End Live Lounge opens 14 June at the Lyric Theatre.

🎫 Book your West End Live Lounge tickets here.

The Play That Goes Wrong opens 18 June at the Duchess Theatre.

🎫 Book your The Play That Goes Wrong tickets here.

Constellations opens 18 June at Duke of York's Theatre.

🎫 Book your Constellations tickets here.