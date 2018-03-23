I'm a huge Fan of Lady Windermere

Oscar Wilde Season is underway in London. Playing at the Vaudeville Theatre, Lady Windermere’s Fan is taking its turn, this time directed by the delightful Kathy Burke. Given that this script is well over 100 years old, can it have new life breathed into it? Of course, one draw is the superb Jennifer Saunders, back in the West End after 25 years. It’s got a stellar cast, an inviting venue and of course Ms Burke directing it – what is not to love? I set out below five reasons this needs to be seen before it disappears from the stage.