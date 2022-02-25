Initial casting announced for West End production of My Fair Lady Feb 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady is heading to the West End’s London Coliseum for a strictly limited season this summer. The first casting for Bartlett Sher’s award-winning production has been announced, inciting further excitement for the upcoming transfer. Tickets for My Fair Lady are now on sale for performances beginning on 7 May until 27 August 2022. Wouldn’t it be loverly to have your seats secured for the summer? Book now while availability lasts!

My Fair Lady London initial casting

Starring in the acclaimed production will be Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle. Okereke was recently seen in Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre). She won a Stage Debut Award for her performance as Cosette in Les Misérables (West End).

Starring alongside her will be Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgens. He will be reprising his role which he originated at the Lincoln Centre in New York. He was nominated for a Tony and Grammy Award for his portrayal. Hadden-Paton has extensive credits on the London and New York stages. He is popularly known for his roles as Martin Charteris in The Crown and Bertie Pelham in Downton Abbey.

Joining them will be Dame Vanessa Redgrave who will be returning to the stage for the first time since her appearance in The Inheritance in 2018. The stage legend will be playing Mrs Higgins in My Fair Lady.

Also announced for the cast of My Fair Lady are Maureen Beattie as Mrs Pearce and Sharif Afifi as Freddie Eynesford-Hill. Further casting will be made in due course.

My Fair Lady creative team

My Fair Lady is directed by Bartlett Sher. The 2018 premiere of the production at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater was a smash-hit, winning the Tony Award for Best Costume Design, as well as 5 Outer Critics’ Circle Awards including Best Musical Revival, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Revival, and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival and Costume Design.

The musical has a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. It was adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s film Pygmalion. There will be set design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair & wigs by Tom Watson, musical direction by Gareth Valentine, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

About My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady tells the tale of a young Cockney flower seller, Eliza Doolittle, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor, who is determined to transform her into a “proper lady”. But who will really be transformed?

The popular musical includes classic songs such as ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’, ‘On the Street Where You Live’, ‘The Rain in Spain’, and ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face’.

Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady premiered on Broadway in 1956 and was the longest running musical in Broadway at the time. It won six Tony Awards including Best Musical. It transferred to the West End in in 1958 and ran for five and half years. It has since had many revivals and adaptations, notably the 1964 film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, which won eight Academy Awards.

