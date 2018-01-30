Jason Gardiner and Tracie Bennett to star in Ruthless! The Musical Jan 30, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Ruthless! The Musical previously announced its upcoming run at the Arts Theatre with previews beginning 16 March, and the run coming to an end 23 June. Jason Gardiner, Tracie Bennett, Lara Denning, Kim Maresca, and Harriet Thorpe have been announced to star in the new production.

Jason Gardiner will be playing Sylvia St. Croix. Gardiner is an Australian performer and choreographer who is currently a judge of the popular series Dancing on Ice. Follies actress Tracie Bennett, who received Olivier Awards for her roles in Hairspray and She Loves Me, will play Lita. Lara Denning (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda) will play Louise Lerman/Eve, Kim Maresca reprises the role of Judy Denmark and Harriet Thorpe (Brittas Empire, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Mryna Thorn. Child casting for Ruthless! The Musical will be announced in due course.

Ruthless! The Musical tickets are booking now.