Jennifer Saunders returns to the West End in Kathy Burke’s Lady Windermere's Fan Sep 7, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach For the first time in more than twenty years, Jennifer Saunders of Absolutely Fabulous fame is returning to London’s West End in Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan, directed by Kathy Burke. Saunders is set to star as the Duchess of Berwick and will be joined in the comedy by Kevin Bishop and Samantha Spiro.

The production is part of a year-long season of Oscar Wilde plays at the Vaudeville Theatre. In addition to Lady Windermere’s Fan, A Woman of No Importance is also currently booking. An Ideal Husband and The Importance of Being Earnest round out the season and will be on sale soon.

Catch Saunders on stage in Lady Windermere's Fan at London’s Vaudeville Theatre 12 January 2018 to 7 April 2018.