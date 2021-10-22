Jersey Boys extends West End run until May 2022! Oct 22, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are extending their London residency at the Trafalgar Theatre into Spring 2022! See the story of the Four Seasons come to life live on stage and discover what went on behind closed doors of this international sensation! The multi-award-winning musical won’t be saying ‘Bye, Bye, Baby’ to the West End just yet, so if you haven’t booked your Jersey Boys tickets yet, you’re in luck!

Jersey Boys extends West End run!

About the current West End Jersey Boys production

This new production of Jersey Boys opened in London’s Trafalgar Theatre, after being postponed several times due to the pandemic, on 28 July 2021! Up until today, the musical was booking until 2 January 2022, and has now been extended due to popular demand! Tickets for Jersey Boys are now booking until 1 May 2022!

What is Jersey Boys about?

Delve into the behind-the-scenes action of the icons Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Jersey Boys. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical tells the inside story of this internationally loved band! Follow the true-life story from four guys in New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hear the songs live onstage that put the world in a frenzy and discover their offstage story which wasn’t as harmonious as you’d like to believe.

Who is starring in Jersey Boys?

The West End cast of Jersey Boys features Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. The cast is complete by Ben Irish as Bob Crewe, Mark Isherwood as Gyp Decarlo, Koko Basigara as Lorraine, Melanie Bright as Mary Delgado, Carl Douglas as Norm Waxman/Hank, Matteo Johnson as Joey Pesci, Jacob McIntosh as Barry Belson, Helen Ternent as Francine, Bonnie Page as Swing/Dance Captain, with Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley and Andy Smith as Swings.

Jersey Boys creative team

Jersey Boys has music by Bob Gaudio (original Four Season member), with lyrics by Bob Crewe, and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The production comes from the Tony Award-winning team of Des McAnuff (director) and Sergio Trujillo (choreographer), with Klara YZieglerova (scene design), Jess Goldstein (costumes), Howell Binkley (lighting), Steve Canyon (sound) and Michael Clark (projections). There are orchestrations by Steve Orich with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

More West End Jersey Boys tickets are now on sale!

Don’t be left beggin’ for a Jersey Boys ticket! Secure your seat at the newly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre now!