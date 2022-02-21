& Juliet announces new West End company Feb 21, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The new company members have been announced following the previous casting news that The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will join the cast of & Juliet. The cast annoucement includes who will take over the roles of Romeo and Lance. The new cast members will have their first performance at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre on 29 March 2022. Tickets for & Juliet are now booking until 24 September 2022.

Tom Francis joins the & Juliet cast as Romeo!

New & Juliet West End cast

Tom Francis will take over the role of Romeo at & Juliet. The star made his professional debut at the acclaimed production of Rent at Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre. Joining Francis will be Julius D’Silva (Made in Dagenham) in the role of Lance. He will play opposite the previously announced Keala Settle as Nurse. The new ensemble will feature Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara Macintosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong. They will join the remaining company including Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

& Juliet creative team

The musical is directed by Luke Sheppard, and has choreography by Jennifer Weber, with set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet brief synopsis

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is about to get a twist when Juliet decides to get a life, and the end of the famous tragedy is a new beginning for her. She packs her bags escapes the doom and gloom of Verona along with her best friends in order to heal from heartbreak by dancing the night away! But when the DJ plays his last song, reality awaits Juliet, leaving her to face her past in order to find her future. Can she rewrite a story that has been written in the stars?

London & Juliet tickets are booking now from £25!

Tell me why… you still haven’t booked your tickets for & Juliet! Don’t miss the West End’s dazzling musical and get ready for the place to blow!