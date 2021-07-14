Menu
    & Juliet announces their returning West End cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End’s hit new musical directed by Luke Shepherd with music from the extensive catalogue of Max Martin, has announced new members of their cast and confirmed who will be returning. The production had been running at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre before it closed, due to the pandemic, and is set to reopen on 24 September 2021. Tickets for & Juliet are booking now for when it returns this Autumn.

    & Juliet announces returning West End cast, including new comer Alex Thomas-Smith | © Michael Wharley

    Alex Thomas-Smith joins & Juliet cast

    Returning to the West End production is Miriam-Teak Lee in the title role of Juliet, along with Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Tim Mahendran as Francois, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and David Bedella as Lance. Joining them in the principal cast is Alex Thomas-Smith in the role of May.

    Alex Thomas-Smith has most recently been seen as Angel in Rent, directed by Luke Sheppard, at the Hope Mill Theatre. The production of Rent opened in Manchester last Summer and will return this year for a limited run. Their previous credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre) and Bat Out of Hell (Dominion Theatre).

    Completing the & Juliet cast will be Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

    & Juliet creative team

    & Juliet has songs from Max Martin’s significant catalogue of pop songs along with one original song Martin wrote especially. The musical is directed by Luke Sheppard (RENTIn The Heights) and has a book by David West Read. There is choreography from Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour and lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and costume design by Paloma Young.

    What is & Juliet about?

    This musical takes Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and takes the quill; rewriting the ending. What if Juliet didn’t die? What if she chose to get a life? Well in this musical rewrite, that’s exactly what she does. Accompanied by her best friends and her nursemaid, Juliet goes on an unforgettable journey to see what more life has to offer. They discover new sites but more importantly, Juliet discovers herself. 

    London & Juliet tickets are booking now!

    Get ready to Roar as this five-star musical reopens in the West End. Book your tickets for & Juliet and the return everyone has been waiting for.

