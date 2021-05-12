Kayi Ushe will play Simba when London’s The Lion King reopens May 12, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A new king of the pride lands has been announced! Kayi Ushe will take on the lead role of Simba in the Disney’s The Lion King at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre. Ushe will be joined by new and returning cast members when the show returns at long last. London The Lion King tickets are now booking for the record-breaking musicals reopening! If you just can’t wait to see Kayi Ushe as Simba and the wonders of this iconic show, then book your theatre tickets now and secure your seats to a show you’ll never forget.

Kayi Ushe to star as Simba in London's The Lion King

Kayi Ushe has been announced to lead Disney’s The Lion King

Kayi Ushe will play the role of Simba in the West End’s The Lion King which resumes performances this summer. Ushe has previously tread the boards in The Book of Mormon, Motown the Musical and Kinky Boots. Kayi is ready to take his place in the Circle of Life along with the rest of the incredible cast.

The full London cast of The Lion King

Kayi Ushe joins an international company of over 50 actors, singers and dancers led by George Asprey as Scar, Phil Adèle as Ed, David Blake as Banzai, Janique Charles as Nala, Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Melone M’Kenzy as Shenzi and Mark Roper as Pumbaa.

The new ensemble cast will feature Gesztenye Botos, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Shak Gabbidon-Williams, Ryesha Higgs, Candice Holdford, Angela Marie Hurst, Duane Lamonte, Jane Carla Leynes, Deja Linton, Jonathan Lutwyche, Kearabetswe Mogotsi and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Returning cast members include Barnaby Thompson, Shannon Taiwo, Luciano Santos Souza, Kristof Skhosana, Mlungisi Shabalala, Poseletso Sejosingoe-Mandela, Nosipho Nkonqa, Keitumetse Molea, Mkhize Phumlane Jones, Sadia McEwen, Nonhlanhla Makhathini, Stephanie Lo, Francisco Lins, Lamoi Leon, Tramaine Lamy, Garry Lake, Du-Wayne Hinds, Sandile Gontsana, Kevin Fullinck, Kuan Frye, Azola Dlamini, Donna Clovis, Gabriel Brasilio, Thanduxolo Booi and Etian A Almeida.

About The Lion King

The award-winning musical has played in 25 productions across the world to audiences of over 100 million. The Lion King premiered on Broadway in 1997 and opened in the West End in 1999, and it has been a staple ever since. The show continues to amaze audiences with its award-winning score, an epic cast of over 50 actors, stunning masks and puppetry and dazzling special effects.

The story of Simba comes to life live on stage and takes audiences on his journey in an unforgettable way. The beloved tale of the naïve cub to king of the pride lands is powerful and moving. It has entertained millions over the years and continues to be a must-see!

The Lion King West End tickets are now booking!

Kayi Ushe just can’t wait to be king in the West End’s staple, must-see musical. Book your tickets for The Lion King and escape to Pride Lands for the perfect getaway!