Keala Settle is joining the & Juliet West End cast Jan 18, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Broadway and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will be joining the West End’s hit musical & Juliet. She is set to join Miriam-Teak Lee and Cassidy Janson from 29 March 2022. The musical will be extending its current booking period and & Juliet tickets will be available through 24 September 2022.

Keala Settle to make her West End debut in & Juliet

Keala Settle joins the & Juliet cast

Keala Settle will be joining the Max Martin musical in the role of Nurse. Settle is a prolific Broadway star and is well known for her role as Lettie Lutz in The Greatest Showman musical film alongside Hugh Jackman. Settle sang ‘This Is Me’ in the film which won a 2018 Golden Globes Award and was nominated for an Academy Award. Settle’s other work includes originating the role of Becky in Waitress on Broadway. She will join the cast for a limited period from 29 March 2022 to 18 June 2022.

Settle will be joining Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet), Cassidy Janson (Anne Hathaway), Oliver Tompsett (William Shakespeare), Tim Mahendran (Francois) and Alex Thomas Smith (May).

David Bedella (Lance) and Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) will have their last performance on Saturday 26 March 2022. Casting for these roles will be announced in due course.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

& Juliet creative team

& Juliet the musical has a book by David West Read with songs by Max Martin. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, and features choreography by Jennifer Weber, with set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and costume design by Paloma Young.

What is & Juliet about?

& Juliet picks up where Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ ends and gives Juliet the chance to live. This musical explores what would happen if Juliet didn’t die and realised there is life after Romeo. In this musical rewrite, Juliet sets out on a journey to see what else the world has to offer, accompanied by her best friends and her nursemaid. Together they discover new sites, new loves, but more importantly, Juliet discovers herself.

London & Juliet tickets are booking now from just £25!

The West End’s feel-good musical has got us feeling like a Teenage Dream! If you want it that way then book & Juliet tickets now!