La Petite Soirée Dec 20, 2017 | By Posted on| By Laura Franek Following the roaring success of award-winning cabaret extravaganza La Soiree, this much-loved dysfunctional performing family brings a new offering to its residency at the Aldwych Theatre for the festive season. From their family to yours, La Petite Soiree promises to bring “all of the spirit of La Soiree, minus the sauce”, and it does not disappoint! Bursting onto the stage with enthusiasm and intrigue, the show wows with all manner of theatrics, from singing to puppetry, circus to comedy and acrobatics to trickery, that will have you and your little ones on the edge of your seats

La Soiree has roots in the fringes and began making a name for itself during a successful run at The Edinburgh Fringe 2015, then travelled to London with a pop up in Leicester Square in 2016. The show received an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, and now makes the transition to a spot in the heart of London’s West End with ease. The daily line up is subject to change so no two shows are the same, which seems to add to its unique quirkiness, and entices punters to go back for more. Every act is a new thrill as we are swept around the globe following an international line up of acts.

This bitesize show runs for one hour and has a relaxed seating plan, so get there early to grab a front row spot – but only if you’re brave enough to encounter audience interaction! Showing vocal enthusiasm for the acts and taking bar breaks to top up your tipple is encouraged, which creates a friendly atmosphere for new theatregoers who may need a relaxed environment or the odd toilet break! The cabaret loses nothing where it swaps its smut for smiles, proven in the captivated faces of audience members both young and old.



Equally thrilled with the experience were my two lovely guests aged 9 and 6, for whom I felt the show was well adapted. Their particular favourites were the Mallakhamb India! duo Rajesh Amrale and Rajesh Rao, who opened the show with a mesmerising display of strength and artistry, and the hypnotic Symone with her rhythmic, awe-inspiring hula-hooping. Excellent fun recommended for all the family, the children left La Petite Soiree thoroughly entertained and wanting more, with parents exclaiming “please don’t try that at home!”