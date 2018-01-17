La Soirée Jan 17, 2018 | By Posted on| By Lucy Beirne The Olivier Award winning circus cabaret La Soiré​e brings the weird and the wonderful to The Aldwych Theatre; with flipping duos, singing stand up and a spinning contortionist it is a raucous night out.

La Soirée mixes clever circus acts with modern cabaret but this is not a show for the weak hearted (or, anyone with a weak stomach). Although the show can be found at The Aldwych Theatre, as soon as you step inside you are welcomed by the host who encourages all audience members to go straight to the bar before finding their seats. With music pumping through the theatre and seating scattered like the inside of a circus tent, this is not an ordinary theatre experience and instantly feels much more like you have stepped inside the ring. (Tip: make sure you arrive early, as the best seats are snapped up on a first come first served basis. Also, sit in the front row at your own risk).

Although some of the cabaret elements of the show lack, the circus acts were extraordinary and watching them feels as if La Soirée has plucked the best performers from around the world. Mallakhamb India forces the audience to the edge of their seats as they flip, drop and fall around the pole. These two exceptional acrobats display an astonishing level of strength and skill and deliver their performance with ease.

Another highlight of the show was Michele Clark, who hypnotised the audience with her mesmerising hula-hoop routine. La Soirée is a thoroughly entertaining night out. The mixture of acts leaves the audience laughing and gasping in equal measures and if you’re looking for an alternative night out, this is the show for you.

La Soirée closes February 3rd, 2018, so book your tickets now, before it's too late!