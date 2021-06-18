Lead casting announced for West End’s Jersey Boys revival! Jun 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys is returning to London and will open at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre on 28 July 2021. The beloved musical that tells the story behind Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, has just announced its principal cast; revealing who will star as the music icons. Tickets for Jersey Boys in the West End are booking up to 31 October 2021.

West End Jersey Boys lead cast have been revealed! | Photo credit: Darren Bell

West End Jersey Boys lead cast

The boys are back in town! The new London Jersey Boys production has announced its lead casting for when the musical opens in the West End next month. Starring as Frankie Valli will be Ben Joyce, who will make his West End debut. Cast as the Four Seasons are Benjamin Yates (School of Rock, Wicked) as Tommy DeVito, Karl James Wilson (Dirty Dancing, White Christmas) as Nick Massi and Adam David Bailey (Chicago, Aladdin) as Bob Gaudio.

London Jersey Boys creative team

The award-winning musical is directed by Des McAnuff and features choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Jersey Boys features music by original Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, with lyrics by Bob Crewe, and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The production has scenic design by Klara YZieglerova, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon and projections by Michael Clark. There are orchestrations from Steve Orich, with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

Jersey Boys musical songs

The hit musical Jersey Boys features numerous hits from the Four Seasons including ‘Beggin'’, ‘December 1963 (Oh What A Night)’, ‘Can't Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’ and many more.

What is the musical Jersey Boys about?

The smash-hit sensation tells the behind-the-scenes story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The world was taken by surprise as these boys presented an unheard sound. Their perfect harmonies and stage presence had the public in the palm of their hands, but the offstage story was a different one altogether. Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi are the Four Seasons and each season remembers the story in their own way.

London Jersey Boys tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on the Jersey Boys coming to the West End! Don’t be beggin’ for your Jersey Boys tickets and book yours now! The incredible musical opens on 28 July at London’s Trafalgar Theatre and oh what a night it will be.