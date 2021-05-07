Les Dennis replaces Paul Merton in London’s Hairspray May 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End Hairspray revival opening at the London Coliseum next month starring the return of Michael Ball has just announced that Les Dennis will replace the previously announced Paul Merton in the role of Wilbur Turnblad. The hit musical begins performances on 22 June and you can still get your tickets for Hairspray before theatre makes its big return!

Les Dennis joins the Hairspray cast ahead of it opening next month!

Hairspray London Coliseum full cast

Les Dennis has been announced to be playing the role of Wilbur opposite Michael Ball’s Edna Turnblad. Paul Merton unfortunately had to step down due to long-standing scheduling commitments. Dennis and Ball will star alongside Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth, Rita Simon as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

Joining the cast are Georgia Anderson as Amber von Tussle, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Mari McGinlay as Penny Pingleton, Ashley Samuels as Seaweed J Stubbs, Michael Vinsen as Corny Collins with Dermot Canavan as Wilbur (for certain performances), and Lori Haley Fox as Female Authority Figure. The company is complete by Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

The Hairspray West End creative team

The musical has a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan; and will be directed by Jack O’Brien. There is music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Hairspray has choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set design by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

What is Hairspray about?

Hairspray is set in Baltimore and tells the tale of Tracy Turnblad, an aspiring young dancer who lands a part on The Corny Collins Show and ends up becoming a household name overnight. The stage musical is based on John Waters' hit 1988 cult classic that starred the late Divine as Edna Turnblad and Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad.

Hairspray West End tickets are now booking!

Don’t miss out on seeing this high-in-demand revival featuring the return of Michael Ball to his critically acclaimed role. Book your Hairspray tickets now for live theatre that will have you feeling the beat!