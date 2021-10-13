Life of Pi West End cast has been revealed! Oct 13, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre will soon be host to the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Life of Pi. The production was a huge success in its premiere run in Sheffield and now the award-winning play transfers to London with its first preview performance set for Monday 15 November and a press night on Thursday 2 December. Many of the cast from the original production have returned alongside new cast members for the West End run. Life of Pi tickets are available to book now!

Life of Pi West End cast announced!

The full West End Life of Pi cast

The highly acclaimed production will see Hiran Abeysekera reprise the title role of Pi, with Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin/Commmander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar/ Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook/Voice of Tiger.

Joining the West End cast will be Fred Davis as Tiger Head, Daisy Franks as Tiger Heart, Romina Hytten as Tiger Heart, Tom Larkin as Tiger Head, Scarlet Wilderink as Tiger Heart, and Tom Stacy as Tiger Hind. The cast is complete by Nuwan Hugh Perera as Alternate Pi, with understudies Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

Life of Pi creative team

Life of Pi is based on the award-winning book by Yann Martel and adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabati. It is directed by Max Webster, and has set and costume design by Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director by Finn Caldwell, puppet designers are Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing and dramaturgy by Jack Bradley. The composer is Andrew T Mackay, the casting director is Polly Jerrold, the associate director is Hannah Banister, the associate set designer is Ross Edwards, the costume supervisor is Sabrina Cuniberto and the Props Supervisor is Ryan O’Connor.

What is Life of Pi about?

Based on Martel’s world-renowned novel of the same name, Life of Pi is set in the vast Pacific Ocean following the sinking of a cargo ship. The only survivors: a sixteen-year-old boy, a hyena, an orangutan, a zebra and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Floating in a singular lifeboat in the middle of the ocean with just one aim – to survive.

Get ready to be immersed in this highly acclaimed play coming to the Wyndham's Theatre which will be transformed for the first time in its history to fully accommodate the magnificent elements of the production that will leave you mesmerised.