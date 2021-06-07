London Anything Goes full casting is confirmed! Jun 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Anything Goes is returning to London next month at The Barbican, with performances starting on 23 July and running for a strictly limited season until 17 October 2021. The anticipated revival is set to star Robert Lindsay, Sutton Foster, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot. Now full casting has been confirmed ahead of the production embarking on its voyage this July.

Full casting confirmed for Anything Goes at London's Barbican

Full London Anything Goes cast

Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot and Sutton Foster (who replaced Megan Mullally) are starring in Anything Goes at London’s Barbican this summer. Previously announced casting features Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma and Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining them will be Martin Callaghan as Ship's Purser, Jon Chew as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Alistair So as Luke. Completing the London Anything Goes cast are Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

Anything Goes creative team

Previous director and choreographer of the 2011 revival, Kathleen Marshall, returns to lead this brand-new production. The creative team features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jon Morrell, music supervision by Stephen Ridley and wig design by Campbell Young.

What is Anything Goes about?

Anything Goes is the beloved, multi-award-winning musical that offers escapism aboard the S.S. American! It’s all hands on deck for the crew as they face rough seas and etiquette prepares to go overboard! The story follows two unlikely duos who set sail in search of true romance but not without the help of destiny and singing and dancing sailors. This popular classic is a hilarious journey that is a little bit saucy and totally unforgettable!

London Anything Goes tickets are still available!

Don’t miss out on the must-see revival this summer at London’s Barbican. Book your tickets for Anything Goes and secure your seats aboard the S.S. American!