London’s Pretty Woman full cast confirmed Jun 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Pretty Woman reopens in the West End next month at its new home at the Savoy Theatre. Performances are set to begin on 8 July and Pretty Woman tickets are now booking to 12 December 2021. The musical has announced its full West End cast for its highly anticipated return, which includes the previously confirmed Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac. Read below for the full casting.

Pretty Woman Savoy Theatre full cast confirmed!

West End Pretty Woman cast

Previously confirmed to be returning to the show are the leads Aimie Atkinson (Vivian) and Danny Mac (Edward), as well as Rachael Wooding (Kit), Bob Harmy (Happy Man/Mr Thompson), Niel McDermot (Philip) and Mark Holden (James).

Joining them will be Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Joanna Woodward and Charlotte Yorke.

Pretty Woman London creative team

Pretty Woman has a book by Garry Marshall and J F Lawton (Pretty Woman film’s screenwriter) and features music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production has direction and choreography from Jerry Mitchell, scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers, original Broadway costume designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman Musical synopsis

Based on the film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the musical also follows the story of Vivian who meets wealthy businessman Edward when working the streets of Sunset Boulevard. He hires her for the week as his “go-to girl”. The pair attend functions and various business events together, growing increasingly closer, despite their worlds being so far apart. Differences aside, Edward doesn’t want to let Vivian go, but when offered a deal, Vivian turns him down. It’s not the love she’s looking for and besides, everyone deserves a knight in shining armour, right?

Pretty Woman West End tickets are booking fast!

London Pretty Woman are in high demand and the best availability can be found from September onwards. Don’t miss out on this incredible musical adaptation that will have you falling in love with these iconic characters all over again.