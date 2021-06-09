Major London revival of Stephen Schwartz’s Pippin opens this summer! Jun 9, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Stephen Schwartz’s musical Pippin is coming to London’s Charing Cross Theatre at the end of this month! The major new London reimagining will begin performances on Wednesday 30 June and will run for a strictly limited 7-week season, coming to an end on Saturday 14 August 2021. The Tony Award-winning musical features an unforgettable score by multi-award-winning Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt) and will be directed by Steven Dexter. Secure your Pippin tickets first and get the best available seats with our exclusive access. General access tickets go on sale on Friday 11 June.

About Pippin (Musical)

Pippin follows the story of one young man on his journey to be extraordinary. The musical features a score written by theatre giant Stephen Schwartz. Schwartz is the winner of four Grammy Awards, three Oscars and is prolifically known for writing the scores of major musicals such as Godspell, Wicked and The Prince of Egypt. He also has contributed music and lyrics to a number of films including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and The Prince of Egypt. Schwartz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009.

Pippin is a four-time 2013 Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical Revival. The musical opened on Broadway in October 1972, although Schwartz began working on a version in 1967 during The Summer of Love.

Director Steven Dexter said: “Pippin opened on Broadway in October 1972, however, Stephen Schwartz started writing an early version of the show while he was a student at Carnegie Mellon University in 1967. Flower power was at its peak, war was raging in Vietnam and Hair opened on Broadway. It was the year of The Summer of Love. My take on the show (which I have been lucky to direct three times before) is told by a group of hippie travellers of that time.”

What is Pippin about?

Pippin is set in 1967 during The Summer of Love and follows a young prince full of extraordinary dreams and aspirations. Pippin takes us along on his journey as he searches for passion, fulfilment and meaning. This joyful revival continues to captivate the world with this reimagining.

London 2021 Pippin

The revival of Pippin will see Steven Dexter return to direct this new production. The musical has a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Pippin is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, Edward Johnson and Steven M. Levy.

Full creative team and cast announcements will be made in due course. For more theatre announcements and updates, check out our news page here.

Stephen Schwartz said: “I'm delighted that Steven Dexter's new and re-imagined production of 'Pippin' will have further life this summer at Charing Cross Theatre. By stripping back Pippin to its essence, it draws the audience directly into the heart of the story. I'm excited to come over to see it for myself, and if COVID rules permit, I will be there!”

Exclusive Access to London Pippin tickets available now!

The major London revival will open at Charing Cross Theatre at the end of this month and will play for just 7-weeks!