Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Mamma Mia! announces a West End extension and new cast

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Here we go again! In a celebratory move marking its 19th birthday in London's West End, this fan-favourite production has just announced an extended booking period, as well as new cast members!

    Mamma Mia! announces a West End extension and new cast

    Mamma Mia! is now scheduled to run until 2 March 2019, which by then would bring it to nearly two whole decades on the West End stage after its premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999.

    Sara Poyzer, Kate Graham, Richard Trinder and Damian Buhagiar are set to reprise their roles as Donna, Tanya, Sam and Pepper respectively. Joining the cast will be Ricky Butt as Rosie, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Neil Moors as Harry, Alec Porter as Sky, Georgia Louise as Sophie, Leah St Luce as Lisa, Eamonn Cox as Eddie and Charlotte O'Rourke as Ali.

    Also new to the ensemble are Adam Davidson, Annie Southall, Beth Relf, Chanel Mian, Chloe Ames, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Dean Read, Jack Heasman, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Hampton, Luke Hall, and Zoe Humphryes. They will be joining Adam Clayton-Smith, Jennifer Hepburn, Katy Stredder, Mark Isherwood, Natasha O'Brien, Robert Knight, Stuart Hickey, and Tyler Kennington, all of whom are to reprise their roles.

    The musical romantic comedy is based on music by Swedish pop group ABBA and is set on a Greek island of paradise. In 2008, it was adapted into a film that starred Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried. The film was a box office smash and a sequel entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set to be released in July 2018 with Cher added to the all-star cast.

    The stage musical was written by Catherine Johnson and features direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony Van Laast.  

    My my, how can you resist this award-winning show?! Mamma Mia! is booking now at the Novello Theatre.

    For affordable Mamma Mia! tickets, click here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Heathers the Musical extends through the summer!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    This summer is going to be big fun because Heathers the Musical has extended its run at London’s Other Pal... Read more

    Back to the Future The Musical extends to October 2022!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The WhatsOnStage Awards Best Musical winner has extended its West End run at the Adelphi Theatre due to popular ... Read more

    Louis Gaunt to play Bert in the West End production of Mary Poppins

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Disney and Cameron Mackintosh have announced that Louis Gaunt will join the cast of Mary Poppins this summer as the l... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies