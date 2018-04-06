Mamma Mia! announces a West End extension and new cast Apr 6, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Here we go again! In a celebratory move marking its 19th birthday in London's West End, this fan-favourite production has just announced an extended booking period, as well as new cast members!

Mamma Mia! is now scheduled to run until 2 March 2019, which by then would bring it to nearly two whole decades on the West End stage after its premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999.

Sara Poyzer, Kate Graham, Richard Trinder and Damian Buhagiar are set to reprise their roles as Donna, Tanya, Sam and Pepper respectively. Joining the cast will be Ricky Butt as Rosie, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Neil Moors as Harry, Alec Porter as Sky, Georgia Louise as Sophie, Leah St Luce as Lisa, Eamonn Cox as Eddie and Charlotte O'Rourke as Ali.

Also new to the ensemble are Adam Davidson, Annie Southall, Beth Relf, Chanel Mian, Chloe Ames, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Dean Read, Jack Heasman, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Hampton, Luke Hall, and Zoe Humphryes. They will be joining Adam Clayton-Smith, Jennifer Hepburn, Katy Stredder, Mark Isherwood, Natasha O'Brien, Robert Knight, Stuart Hickey, and Tyler Kennington, all of whom are to reprise their roles.

The musical romantic comedy is based on music by Swedish pop group ABBA and is set on a Greek island of paradise. In 2008, it was adapted into a film that starred Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried. The film was a box office smash and a sequel entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set to be released in July 2018 with Cher added to the all-star cast.

The stage musical was written by Catherine Johnson and features direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony Van Laast.

My my, how can you resist this award-winning show?! Mamma Mia! is booking now at the Novello Theatre.

For affordable Mamma Mia! tickets, click here.