Mamma Mia Christmas Treat Dec 13, 2017 | By Posted on| By Carole Lovstrom So how lucky am I? I did take a punt - I knew it was something to do with the Mamma Mia! cast, and was about an hours’ commitment but had no idea what I was being asked to review. Well, what a lovely surprise I had.

The cast of the show took time out to showcase their talents in a simple and honest way and treated us to a series of traditional carols during a very intimate live streaming event at the Novello Theatre.

What a treat. The voices were angelic and the arrangements were just right, avoiding the temptation to over-complicate. It was simply presented (cute Christmas hats and no sophisticated gimmicks) and the vocals were spot on. I particularly enjoyed the solo sections – gorgeous voices with clever harmonies. I loved the jolly jingle bells that had us jigging in our seats, and I almost felt a little tear emerging during “Merry Christmas to You”.

It has to be said that even from this short performance I could see this is a strong cast vocally, both singing together and when they had solos and it seemed effortless.

The amazing thing for me was the energy in the room, particularly as this has been a long successful run for the show and the cast was performing a few hours later (I’d have been having a little sleep if it were me). Everyone looked relaxed and comfortable and happy, and I left really wanting to hear more.

Well, I went in grumpy and came out humming Christmas carols and ABBA hits as I trotted down the Aldwych, remarkably full of Christmas cheer.

Much to my shame, I haven’t yet got round to seeing the stage show, though I loved the film and am a proud ABBA addict.

My New Year's resolution is to see Mamma Mia! the show in the New Year and will treat some of my family to tickets, so this performance has also solved a couple of my present-buying conundrums. Perfect.