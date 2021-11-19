Mamma Mia extends West End booking period to October 2022 Nov 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The international smash-hit musical Mamma Mia has extended its West End booking period to Saturday 1 October 2022. The irresistible feel-good show is now in its 23rd year in London and has been seen here by over 9 million people. Join the audiences who have had their hearts won over by this sunny, funny tale and book your seats to the Greek paradise now! New tickets for Mamma Mia are now on sale.

Mamma Mia extends its London booking period to October 2022!

About Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia premiered in London in 1999 and has since had 50 productions in 16 different languages worldwide. The musical tells the heartwarming story of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads all to the timeless pop masterpieces of ABBA’s discography. Mamma Mia has been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the globe and celebrates two record-breaking films.

Mamma Mia West End cast

The West End cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Emma Mullen as Sophie, Jack Danson as Sky, Tegan Bannister as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, Michael Nelson as Eddie and Alexandros Beshonges as Pepper, with Natalie Langston as Alternate Donna.

The cast also features Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, Lauren Hampton, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, Frankie Jones, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O’Brien, George Olney, Michael Storrs, Kyle Turner, Amy Thiroff, Michael Tyler, Simon Willmont and Alex Woodward.

Mamma Mia creative team

Mamma Mia has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with a book by Catherine Johnson. The production is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

New tickets for Mamma Mia have been released!

Mamma Mia tickets are just the treat to warm the cockles of your heart this winter. Treat yourself to the magic of live theatre and escape to the island with this ABBA-rific musical.