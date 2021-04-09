Mamma Mia to reopen in the West End late August Apr 9, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Here We Go Again! London’s Mamma Mia musical is set to reopen on 25 August at the West End’s Novello Theatre. The feel-good musical will open later this summer for the first time since it closed in March 2020 when the West End went dark. The beloved production opened in London in 1999 and has been a staple since. Tickets for Mamma Mia always guarantee a Super Trouper time! Please note: Mamma Mia ticket holders who had performances booked before 25 August will be contacted by their point of purchase and needn’t contact us in the meanwhile.

What is Mamma Mia The Musical about?

The global phenomenon Mamma Mia is set on a Greek Island paradise and follows Sophie on the eve of her wedding. This daughter is on a quest to discover the identity of her father before her trip down the aisle. Sophie invites three men from her mother’s past back to the island they haven’t been to for 20 years.

The unforgettable tale is told through the timeless songs from ABBA, making Mamma Mia the ultimate feel-good show. The enchanting tale of friendship, laughter and love guarantees audiences the time of their lives.

Gimme Gimme Gimme Mamma Mia tickets!

Judy Cramer’s Mamma Mia will reopen late August and you’ll want to be amongst the first to return to the Island. It’s going to be the sunny, funny dose of laughter and love we all need.