Meet the cast and crew of Thomas Eccleshare's Instructions for Correct Assembly Mar 8, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) The production team for Instructions for Correct Assembly has just announced its cast for the world premiere.

Instructions for Correct Assembly will star Michele Austin (The Lost Mariner; Wild Child; Boom; Breath; Been so Long), Jason Barnett (Prime Time; The Victorian in the Wall; The Girlfriend Experience; Friday Night Sex), Mark Bonnar (A Girl in a Car with a Man; Almost Nothing; At the Table), Jane Horrocks (Aunt Dan and Lemon; Road), Shaniqua Okwok (Shakespeare and Hathaway Private Investigators) and Brian Vernel (The Seagull (Lyric); Certain Young Men - Queer Theatre (National)).

The play was written by award-winning English playwright Thomas Eccleshare, who won the 2011 Verity Bargate Award for his debut play Pastoral. The show's director is Hamish Pirie, who's currently the Associate Director for the Royal Court and is known for a number of plays. Some of his directing credits for the Royal Court include Goats, Primetime 2017, Human Animals, Violence & Son, and Who Cares.

Instructions for Correct Assembly follows Hari and Max, who are dissatisfied with their first attempts at raising a child and are giving parenthood another go. This time, they're equipped with a 30-day money back guarantee and an intuitive construction manual. They are confident the manual will yield perfect results so long as they take it step by step.

The original, new play will premiere on 7 April 2018 and run at the Royal Court Theatre until 19 May 2018. Tickets are booking now.

Find the best seats for Instructions for Correct Assembly using our interactive seating plan when you purchase your tickets here.