Motown the Musical Announces 2018 cast Feb 9, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020) Motown the Musical recently finished its 2nd year at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre. They also announced the new 2018 cast which will take the stage from March 6th.

Motown the Musical will star Jay Perry (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Whistle Down the Wind) as Berry Gordy, Natalie Kassanga (Oliver!, The Lion King) as Diana Ross and Carl Spencer (The Scottsboro Boys) as Marvin Gaye. The trio of actors will join David Albury who continues in his role as Smokey Robinson. A new addition to the child cast has also been announced with Cruz Lee-Ojo (11 years from Uxbridge) joining Tumo Reetsang (12 years from Southwark) to share the roles of young Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder.

The ensemble of the show will comprise Chanice Alexandra-Burnett, KM Drew Boateng, Timothy Benjamin, Ryan Carter, Ricardo Castro, Amandla Elynah, Livvy Evans, Segun Fawole, Angela Marie Hurst, Cameron Bernard Jones, Cleopatra Joseph, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Mireia Mambo, Matt Overfield, Adam Philpott, Ainsley Hall Ricketts, Lawrence Rowe, Jaime Tait, Kyle Turner, Anna Van Ruiten, Cherelle Williams, Lashane Williams, Michael Woolston-Thomas, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Motown the Musical tickets are now available and booking through January 5th, 2019.