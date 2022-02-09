Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Musicals garner a host of Oscar nominations

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Academy Awards 2022 nominations are in, and musicals have reaped in their fair share showcasing how beloved musicals are. The likes of West Side Storytick, tick… BOOM! and Encanto are amongst the Oscar nominated musical films this year. Read below to see what categories the musicals fall in this year.

    Musicals garner a host of Oscar nominations
    Musicals nominated for a whole host of Academy Awards! Including Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley and Andrew Garfield

    Jessie Buckley and Ariana DeBose received nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Buckley is currently starring in Cabaret (Kit Kat Club, West End) opposite Eddie Redmayne and recieved her nomination for her role in The Lost Daughter. Debose was nominated for her role in West End Story. Her other credits include Hamilton (original Broadway cast, shown on Disney+) and The Prom (2020 film shown on Netflix).

    Nominations for West Side Story piled up and as well as Best Supporting Actress it was nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), and Best Picture.

    The hugely popular tick, tick, BOOM! has been nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Film Editing and Best Actor (Andrew Garfield). The film was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda who popularly wrote Hamilton as well as this years Oscar nominated film Encanto.

    Encanto which has an original score by Lin-Manuel Miranda is Disney’s latest hit musical film. It was commended by the Oscars this year with multiple Academy Award nominations including Best Original Score, Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas).

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Anything Goes in London. Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Denis Lawson and Simon Callow.

    Star cast announced for Anything Goes 2022 run

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The 2021 smash-hit production of Anything Goes is returning to London’s Barbican this summer due to popular dem... Read more

    West End Grease cast announced featuring Peter Andre

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    A new production of Jim Jacob and Warren Casey’s iconic musical Grease is coming to London’s Dominio... Read more

    West End Roles We’ll Never Play cast announced!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End’s favourite concert is returning to London’s Lyric Theatre next month for one-night-only and... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies