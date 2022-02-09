Musicals garner a host of Oscar nominations Feb 9, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Academy Awards 2022 nominations are in, and musicals have reaped in their fair share showcasing how beloved musicals are. The likes of West Side Story, tick, tick… BOOM! and Encanto are amongst the Oscar nominated musical films this year. Read below to see what categories the musicals fall in this year.

Musicals nominated for a whole host of Academy Awards! Including Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley and Andrew Garfield

Jessie Buckley and Ariana DeBose received nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Buckley is currently starring in Cabaret (Kit Kat Club, West End) opposite Eddie Redmayne and recieved her nomination for her role in The Lost Daughter. Debose was nominated for her role in West End Story. Her other credits include Hamilton (original Broadway cast, shown on Disney+) and The Prom (2020 film shown on Netflix).

Nominations for West Side Story piled up and as well as Best Supporting Actress it was nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), and Best Picture.

The hugely popular tick, tick, BOOM! has been nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Film Editing and Best Actor (Andrew Garfield). The film was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda who popularly wrote Hamilton as well as this years Oscar nominated film Encanto.

Encanto which has an original score by Lin-Manuel Miranda is Disney’s latest hit musical film. It was commended by the Oscars this year with multiple Academy Award nominations including Best Original Score, Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas).