New! A Unique Apprenticeship in the Ticketing Industry Mar 9, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The National College Creative Industries and STAR have teamed up to develop a unique new apprenticeship for those interested in getting into the ticketing industry.

Ticketing employers are now able to recruit new apprentices to assist them in providing high-quality ticketing delivery and customer service. The ticketing industry is constantly evolving thanks to the development of new technologies, thus, it becomes more and more crucial that new personnel are trained and qualified to handle such new technologies in order for ticketing employers to benefit and adapt to the ever-changing field.

Off-the-job training in the form of workshops will be provided by the National College Creative Industries near the apprentice's ticketing employer, who will be responsible for remunerating the apprentice and providing on-the-job training. Experts in the industry will regularly assess an apprentice throughout the duration of their paid internship at the ticketing agency as they endeavour to become fully qualified in the field.

Ticketing employers can now start accepting apprentices. The National College Creative Industries are able to assist with scouting out candidates, including the provision of advice, adverts, and recruitment. It costs £4,000 to train an apprentice for levy-paying employers. For non-levy-paying employers, only 10% of the cost is payable and the remainder is funded by the Education Skills Funding Agency.