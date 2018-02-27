New cast announced for Agatha Christie’s courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution

Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions have jointly announced the new cast for Witness for the Prosecution. Television star Harry Reid, best known for his role as Ben Mitchell in BBC’s soap opera, EastEnders, is making his feature stage debut in the lead role of Leonard Vole. Joining the all-star ensemble is Lucy Phelps (King Charles III, Call the Midwife, Anthony & Cleopatra) as Romaine, Richard Clothier (The Graduate, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Julian Curry (The Alchemist, Rumpole of the Bailey) as Mr. Justice Wainwright and Peter Moreton (Shakespeare in Love, The Winter’s Tale) as Mr. Mayhew.

Continuing in the role of Mr. Myers is Philip Franks (Noises Off, Art, Darling Buds of May) along with returning cast members Hywel Simons, Jules Melvin and Richard Attlee. Actors Charlotte Blackledge, Molly Jackson-Shaw, Parys Jordon, Tyler South, Antoinette Tagoe and Matt Weyland will also be joining the ensemble.

Agatha Christie’s classic courtroom drama was recently nominated for Best Revival at the 2018 WhatsOnStageAwards, which ultimately went to 42nd Street. The show’s nomination alone lays testimony to its warm reception by audiences, who also remain captivated by the show’s unique venue in County Hall’s extravagant, Baroque council chamber. The audience is placed directly in the heart of the action, with some seats available in the jury box, as they all bear witness to how this enthralling tale of justice, fervor and double-crossing unravels before them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow for her inheritance. The stakes are high. Will he survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury that he’s innocent and dodge a trip to the gallows?

The hit production of Agatha Christie’s classic play on London’s Southbank is booking now until 16 September 2018. Don’t miss your chance to see this landmark production as part of the jury. Jury box seats are still available and booking fast. Find out more here.