    New cast announced for The Great Gatsby

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End’s longest running immersive theatrical production The Great Gatsby has just announced its new cast! The unique experience led by Olivier Award-winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook is now playing at Gatsby’s Mansion within Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. Tickets for The Great Gatsby are currently booking until 30 October 2022.

    Elliot Liburd and Safeena Ladha join the cast of The Great Gatsby Immersive Experience

    2022 The Great Gatsby London cast

    Elliot Liburd is joining the cast to play the title role of Jay Gatsby. Liburd’s previous immersive credits include The Third Day: Autumn (Punchdrunk and Sky TV) and Sherlock Holmes: an online adventure (Les Enfants Terribles). Also joining the cast is Safeena Ladha in the role of Daisy Buchanan. Ladha recently made her West End debut in StickMan Live at the Leicester Square Theatre.

    Alex Wingfield will take over the role of Tom Buchanan, Aimee Barrett will take over the role of Myrtle Wilson, and Greg Fossard will take over the role of Rosy Rosenthall. Continuing in their roles are Hugh Stubbins as Nick Carraway, Steve McCourt as George Wilson, and Jessica Hern as Jordan Baker. Joining the company are Sophia Lewis and Euan Wilson as Lucille and Joey.

    The Great Gatsby creative team

    Olivier Award-winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook are currently co-producing Doctor Who: Time Fracture, The Choir of Man and the upcoming immersive Peaky Blinders: The Rise. In 2019 they launched a new company Immersive Everywhere which is dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences.

    The production has choreography by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, with MJ Lee as Associate Choreographer, design by Casey Jay Andrews, costume design by Heledd Rees, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley. It has an original score composed and produced by Glen Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangement and additional composition by David Sims.

    What is The Great Gatsby about?

    Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties… taking you back to the roaring twenties, where the champagne flows and the drama unfolds as Gatsby remains the perfect host. Get ready to be immersed into a hedonistic world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence. This is the hottest ticket in town, so dress to the nines and get lost in this heart-racing adaption of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s groundbreaking tale.

    Tickets for The Great Gatsby are booking now!

    Head to Gatsby’s Mansion in the heart of London’s Mayfair for a roaring night that guarantees to be a unique experience. The Great Gatsby tickets are now available up until 30 October 2022!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

