    New casting announced for The Mousetrap

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    The West End's longest running show, The Mousetrap, has just announced its cast for its 66th consecutive year on the London stage.

    Starting Monday, 23 April, the new cast members set to take the stage are Mark Carlisle as Major Metcalf, Martin Behrman as Detective-Sergeant Trotter, Phoebe Fildes as Mollie Ralston, Elliot Chapman as Giles Ralston, Jason Hall as Mr Paravicini, Rhys Warrington as Christopher Wren, Millie Turner as Miss Casewell and Mary Keegan as Mrs Boyle. The play is directed by Hugh Ross.

    The Mousetrap is playing at St Martins Theatre and is booking until 5 January 2019. If you're not among the many who'sinit, then you won't want to miss this popular whodunit, which is now newly produced by Adam Spiegel.

