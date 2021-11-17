New West End Wicked cast announced including Lucie Jones Nov 17, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Sugar, Butter, Defying Gravity? Lucie Jones certainly baked her way into the hearts of West End and UK theatregoers in the role of Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre, West End and UK tour). Now, Jones is set to swap her apron for green paint and a pointy hat... Wicked has announced new cast members including Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, Sophie-Louise Dann and Gary Wilmot. Tickets for Wicked at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre are now booking until 27 November 2022.

Wicked West End cast

Lucie Jones will be taking over the role of Elphaba (currently played by Laura Pick), joined by Ryan Reid as Fiyero (currently played by Alistair Brammer), Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible (currently played by Kim Ismay) and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard (currently played by Andy Hockley). Helen Woolf will also be returning from maternity leave to reprise her role as Glinda (currently played by Sophie Evans). The West End cast of Wicked also features Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb as Standby for Elphaba, Charli Baptie as Standby for Glinda. The cast is complete by Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

The new cast will have their first performances on 1 February 2022.

Wicked creative team

The production is directed by Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J. McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. Wicked features music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus.

What songs are in Wicked?

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning musical features many musical number favourites, written by Stephen Schwartz, such as ‘Defying Gravity', ‘The Wizard and I’, ‘Popular’, ‘No Good Deed’, ‘For Good’ and many others.

