Oh Come On, Cuba! Nov 8, 2017 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Exhilarating and sultry. Steamy and sensual. Hot and Spicy. That’s what Havana Airport, currently in situ at the Peacock Theatre, is all about. With a show as jam-packed with light and fizz and physicality, you can’t help but feel like tapping your feet in time with the pulsating beat. From the moment the curtain rises you are consumed by this show.

The set is fairly simple, as are the costumes, but this is where the beauty of this piece comes into play. You don’t want to be detracted from the dancing. Movement is intertwined with the storyline, encompassing unrequited love, a clichéd pilot and air hostess situation together with the obvious love at first sight tale told through the medium of dance and accompanied by powerhouse Giedy Chapman very ably singing.

My particular favourite dance was the air hostess’ piece, the graceful long lines of the body, stretched to capacity but so beautiful to watch, twirling around with the little suitcases on wheels that lend themselves so very well as a prop. Coming a close second was the carnival scene which, of course, was focal. Glitter explosions, a flash of darkness and a menacing staccato with gun-like precision making its presence known. Here the music turned up a notch and hips undulated whilst arms embraced in an overtly sexual manner. The storyline is slightly patchy in places, over exuberated and then meekly dying away for a moment or so, but how it intermingles makes you forget that element.

When I took my seat I was aware that I was watching a dance piece. What I was wholly unaware of was, however, that this is so much more than dance. It encompasses all of the senses in one fatal shot. I was mesmerised and enthralled. Vamos Cuba! is so much more than a dance show. It is a show that makes you want to dance. I left the Peacock wanting to shimmy down the street. Vamos Cuba, please do not vamoose!

The show closes on November 11, 2017 so buy your Vamos Cuba! tickets now, before it's too late.