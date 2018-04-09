Menu
    Olivier Awards 2018: The Winners In Full

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020)

    It was truly an unforgettable event at the 2018 Olivier Awards last night, which was hosted by Catherine Tate. Hamilton: An American Musical was the big winner of the evening, taking home seven Olivier awards out of its 13 nominations. The hip-hop musical's success was shared by Jez Butterworth's critically acclaimed play, The Ferryman, which won a total of three awards! Have a look at the full list of winners below!

    Best New Play
    The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre

    Best New Comedy
    Labour Of Love at the Noël Coward Theatre

    Best Revival
    Angels In America at the National Theatre

    Best Entertainment and Family
    Dick Whittington at the London Palladium

    Best Actor
    Bryan Cranston for Network at the National Theatre

    Best Actress
    Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role
    Bertie Carvel for Ink at the Duke of York's Theatre

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role
    Denise Gough for Angels In America at the National Theatre

    Best Director
    Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre

    Best New Musical
    Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Best Musical Revival
    Follies at the National Theatre

    Best Actor in a Musical
    Giles Terera for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Best Actress in a Musical
    Shirley Henderson for Girl From The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
    Michael Jibson for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
    Sheila Atim for Girl From The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre

    Outstanding Achievement in Music
    Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Best Theatre Choreographer
    Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Best Costume Design
    Vicki Mortimer for Follies at the National Theatre

    Best Sound Design
    Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Best Set Design
    Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American In Paris at the Dominion Theatre

    Best Lighting Design
    Howell Binkley for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
    Killology at the Royal Court Theatre in co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff

    Best New Opera Production
    Semiramide at the Royal Opera House

    Outstanding Achievement in Opera
    Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona in Semiramide at the Royal Opera House

    Best New Dance Production
    Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at the Royal Opera House

    Outstanding Achievement In Dance
    Francesca Velicu for her performance in Le Sacre Du Printemps at the Sadler's Wells

    Special Award
    David Lan

    The awards ceremony featured performances from Clare Halse and the cast of 42nd StreetJohn McCrea and the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and Lesley Joseph and the cast of Young Frankenstein performing 'Puttin' On the Ritz'. There was also a performance by past stars (Linzi Hateley, Lee Mead, Jason Donovan, Preeya Kalidas, Danielle Hope, and Joe McElderry) from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

    Celebrities in attendance included Alexandra Burke (set to star in Chess), Cuba Gooding Jr (Chicago), Tom Fletcher, Ronnie WoodeOphelia LovibondAnne-Marie Duff, and Bryan Cranston. 

    Following the awards, an afterparty was held at the Natural History Museum. 

    If you were disappointed with the results at the Olivier Awards this year, then just know that there's always next year!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

