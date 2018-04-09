Olivier Awards 2018: The Winners In Full Apr 9, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020) It was truly an unforgettable event at the 2018 Olivier Awards last night, which was hosted by Catherine Tate. Hamilton: An American Musical was the big winner of the evening, taking home seven Olivier awards out of its 13 nominations. The hip-hop musical's success was shared by Jez Butterworth's critically acclaimed play, The Ferryman, which won a total of three awards! Have a look at the full list of winners below!

Best New Play

The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre

Best New Comedy

Labour Of Love at the Noël Coward Theatre

Best Revival

Angels In America at the National Theatre

Best Entertainment and Family

Dick Whittington at the London Palladium

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston for Network at the National Theatre

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Bertie Carvel for Ink at the Duke of York's Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Denise Gough for Angels In America at the National Theatre

Best Director

Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre

Best New Musical

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Follies at the National Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Giles Terera for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Shirley Henderson for Girl From The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Michael Jibson for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sheila Atim for Girl From The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Costume Design

Vicki Mortimer for Follies at the National Theatre

Best Sound Design

Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Set Design

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American In Paris at the Dominion Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Howell Binkley for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Killology at the Royal Court Theatre in co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff

Best New Opera Production

Semiramide at the Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona in Semiramide at the Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at the Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Francesca Velicu for her performance in Le Sacre Du Printemps at the Sadler's Wells

Special Award

David Lan

The awards ceremony featured performances from Clare Halse and the cast of 42nd Street, John McCrea and the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and Lesley Joseph and the cast of Young Frankenstein performing 'Puttin' On the Ritz'. There was also a performance by past stars (Linzi Hateley, Lee Mead, Jason Donovan, Preeya Kalidas, Danielle Hope, and Joe McElderry) from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Celebrities in attendance included Alexandra Burke (set to star in Chess), Cuba Gooding Jr (Chicago), Tom Fletcher, Ronnie Woode, Ophelia Lovibond, Anne-Marie Duff, and Bryan Cranston.

Following the awards, an afterparty was held at the Natural History Museum.

If you were disappointed with the results at the Olivier Awards this year, then just know that there's always next year!