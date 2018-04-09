Olivier Awards 2018: The Winners In Full
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
(Updated on Apr 10, 2020)
It was truly an unforgettable event at the 2018 Olivier Awards last night, which was hosted by Catherine Tate. Hamilton: An American Musical was the big winner of the evening, taking home seven Olivier awards out of its 13 nominations. The hip-hop musical's success was shared by Jez Butterworth's critically acclaimed play, The Ferryman, which won a total of three awards! Have a look at the full list of winners below!
Best New Play
The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre
Best New Comedy
Labour Of Love at the Noël Coward Theatre
Best Revival
Angels In America at the National Theatre
Best Entertainment and Family
Dick Whittington at the London Palladium
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston for Network at the National Theatre
Best Actress
Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Bertie Carvel for Ink at the Duke of York's Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Denise Gough for Angels In America at the National Theatre
Best Director
Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre
Best New Musical
Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Follies at the National Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Giles Terera for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Shirley Henderson for Girl From The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Michael Jibson for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Sheila Atim for Girl From The North Country at the Noël Coward Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Music
Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Costume Design
Vicki Mortimer for Follies at the National Theatre
Best Sound Design
Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American In Paris at the Dominion Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Howell Binkley for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Killology at the Royal Court Theatre in co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff
Best New Opera Production
Semiramide at the Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona in Semiramide at the Royal Opera House
Best New Dance Production
Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at the Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement In Dance
Francesca Velicu for her performance in Le Sacre Du Printemps at the Sadler's Wells
Special Award
David Lan
The awards ceremony featured performances from Clare Halse and the cast of 42nd Street, John McCrea and the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and Lesley Joseph and the cast of Young Frankenstein performing 'Puttin' On the Ritz'. There was also a performance by past stars (Linzi Hateley, Lee Mead, Jason Donovan, Preeya Kalidas, Danielle Hope, and Joe McElderry) from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Celebrities in attendance included Alexandra Burke (set to star in Chess), Cuba Gooding Jr (Chicago), Tom Fletcher, Ronnie Woode, Ophelia Lovibond, Anne-Marie Duff, and Bryan Cranston.
Following the awards, an afterparty was held at the Natural History Museum.
If you were disappointed with the results at the Olivier Awards this year, then just know that there's always next year!