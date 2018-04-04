Pressure is building up to a West End debut this summer Apr 4, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) David Haig's critically acclaimed play, Pressure, is set to transfer to London's West End come June after wrapping up a successful run at the Park Theatre on 28 April 2018.

Pressure follows Allied commanding officers in a war room as they attempt to forecast adverse weather conditions on the night before D-Day. And in commemoration of the 74th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the play is set to premiere on 6 June 2018 at the Ambassadors Theatre.

The production stars the writer of the piece himself, David Haig, in the role of Group Captain James Stagg. Other cast members include Laura Rogers (The 39 Steps, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Kay Summersby and Malcolm Sinclair (Rattigan's Nijinsky,My Fair Lady, Casino Royale, V for Vendetta) as General Eisenhower. Additional casting is expected to be announced within the coming weeks.

Pressure originally debuted in 2014 at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh and then transferred to the Chichester Festival Theatre before going on a national tour.

The West End production of Pressure is directed by John Dove and features casting by Lisa Makin, design by Colin Richmond, lighting by Tim Mitchell, video by Andrzej Goulding, and sound by Philip Pinsky.

Pressure will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 6 June 2018 until 1 September 2018.

If you enjoy wartime dramas or simply find World War II interesting, then be sure to book your tickets soon while stocks last!

