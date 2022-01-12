Pretty Woman The Musical announces new cast members joining the West End production Jan 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali London’s must-see romantic musical Pretty Woman has announced five new cast members that will join the production at the West End’s Savoy Theatre. The new cast members that are joining the show are Patrick Barrett, Elly Jay, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett and Cilla Silvia. Tickets for Pretty Woman The Musical are currently booking up to 2 April 2022.

New cast members to join London's Pretty Woman The Musical production

Pretty Woman The Musical West End cast

The complete Pretty Woman company will consist of Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis, Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey and Mark Holden as James Morse. They are joined by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Patrick Barrett, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes, Erin Caldwell, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Serina Mathew, Cilla Silvia, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke and Tara Young.

Pretty Woman creative team

Pretty Woman has a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production has direction and choreography from Jerry Mitchell, scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers, original Broadway costume designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman’s International success

Pretty Woman The Musical is not just big… it's HUGE! The musical had its world premiere in March 2018 at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre before transferring to Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre. In September 2019 a German production opened at Hamburg’s Stage Theater an der Elbe which received rave reviews. The UK production opened in the West End in 2020 at London’s Piccadilly Theatre and moved to the Savoy Theatre in 2021. There was also a US Tour of the show which opened in October 2021.

