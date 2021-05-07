Priority Access for the return of London’s Witness for the Prosecution May 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Agatha Christie’s epic tale of justice is set to grip London once again and you can witness the intensity and drama with the unique setting of a real courtroom! Get tickets for Witness for the Prosecution London exclusively with us and secure yourselves the best seats in court! The high-tension tale of justice and law will immerse you completely into the world of Christie for an experience unlike anything else.

What is Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution about?

Witness for the Prosecution is a mesmerising play by Agatha Christie that follows the accused, Leonard Vole, after he is suspected to have killed a widow with the motive of inheriting her fortune. The thrilling court case puts Leonard on the stand and only time will tell whether he can convince the jury, and you, of his innocence. The hangman’s noose seems rather inescapable after a shocking witness testimony… How will you find him? Guilty or not guilty?

Where is Witness for the Prosecution playing?

Agatha Christie’s compelling play is set in a real courtroom! The play takes place in the Council Chamber of the Edwardian Baroque County Hall, giving this intense show a unique and immersive feel. Get ready for jury duty and get lost in the story at London’s County Hall.

Witness for the Prosecution creative team

London’s Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall is directed by Lucy Bailey. The production features design by William Dudley, lighting design by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting from Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG. There is assistant direction by Clemmie Reynolds and the show is produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions.

