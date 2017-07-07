Q&A with Carley Stenson from Les Misérables Jul 7, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Today's #WhenIWas18 interview features Carley Stenson who is currently playing Fantine in the West End production of Les Misérables.

Tell us a little bit about yourself at 18. Were you studying, working? What were your hobbies and interests?

When I was 18 I was at Winstanley College studying dance and drama. I was also in Hollyoaks. I loved everything to do with performance and going out with my friends to a club called Kudos.

So, we’re turning 18 this year and we’re planning a full month of competitions, giveaways and topping it all off with a huge party. How did you celebrate your 18th birthday?

My family hired a pub near our house and I had a party. It’s since turned into an amazing Indian restaurant we always go to when I go home.

Tell us something wild or crazy you did as a young adult.

Oh gosh! I volunteered for a competition in said club Kudos where I had to swap clothes with a guy on stage. Whoever did it fastest won a day trip to Ibiza!! I won!!

What did you most look forward to/dread about turning 18?

I'm quite an optimistic person and not fazed by much so I guess I didn't think much about it, I was just looking forward to being seen more as an adult and being taken more seriously. Now I'm an adult I just want to be a kid again ha!

Is there anything you miss about being 18? Would you go back to age 18 if you could?

I had more energy and there's something blissful in ignorance at that age and lack of responsibility. Seeing more of my friends was amazing.

If you could deliver a 30 second message to your 18 year old self, what would it be?

I would go back just for a day or two to see how much I've changed and remember all those little things I’m forgetting, that you take for granted in the moment. I wouldn't tell her a thing. I love my life right now and I'm here because of the great choices and extremely wrong choices I've made. I wouldn't want to risk changing it.

